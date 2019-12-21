HAPPY RETIREMENT, HUCK: Beloved therapy dog retires after 15 years

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Huck, one of Tyler’s Therapets, was treated to a surprise retirement party today.

For 15 of his 16 years, Huck has served for the animal therapy group.

Therapet has been helping East Texans for more than two decades.

Huck even won Therapet of the Year in 2016.

His owner, Julie Miller, is one of the original founders of Therapet.

Her message to her dog?

Good boy!

julie miller, huck’s owner

“He almost intuitively knows what a patient needs,” Miller said. “If a patient needs encouragement, he will do a little nose flip and look at them and smile. He will sit and lay very still for those who need to work on their range of motion in their arms and not move.”

The organization currently has 85 animals serving as Therapets around East Texas, including dogs of all sizes, cats, and even a bird.