Hallmark will eliminate 400 jobs, says they’ll notify employees in coming day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Kansas City-based company Hallmark announced Monday they will eliminate 400 positions as part of a wider transformation.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed that it will impact 325 positions at the Kansas City headquarters.

The company said they will notify impacted employees in the coming days. Hallmark will offer severance and transition assistance, and employees will have an opportunity to apply for new positions.

“The way people shop and the competitive dynamics in the marketplace are changing at a pace and at a degree that is having a significant impact on our businesses,” Hallmark Cards, Inc. president and CEO Mike Perry said in a news release.

Perry said the move will help the company with the long-term vision and mission.

“The products and content we create make a positive difference in the world,” Perry added. “To be able to help others, and to build an enduring business, we must change.”

This transformation includes actions to reduce the size of the current global workforce for Hallmark’s greeting card business, retail business and corporate support.

Hallmark currently employs 30,000 people around the world.