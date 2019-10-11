Watch Live: Strong storms moving in with cold front

The East Texas Storm Team is tracking a strong cold front moving into the area and will send a surge of colder air that we have not seen this season. Ahead of that front, rain and storms will be likely overnight and through most of the day Friday.

11:45 PM Update: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 AM Friday now extended to cover Henderson county. Other counties included: Hopkins, Rains, & Van Zandt.

Below are the most current weather alerts (including warnings in the polygon bold yellow).

Storms will be likely in East Texas through the night with the front. Cooler temperatures will arrive after the first batch of storms move through.

Temperatures are expected to drop behind the cold front Friday and fall into the 50s and 40s for some areas. Wind out of the Northwest 15-20 mph with higher gusts.

