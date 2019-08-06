LOCAL CONCERN: East Texas gun owners worry new restrictions are coming

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- After the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, the focus has turned on gun control in our country.

Texas gun owners are paying attention to see how they will be affected, worrying about what changes could mean for their right to carry.

Inside Superior Firearms in Tyler, the owner knows his way around a handgun or two.

“If it’s for self-defense, you tell us what you’re looking for, or if it’s for deer hunting,” says Austin Rohr, the owner of Superior Firearms.

While inside the store, no one wanted to go on camera they still made it clear where they stood on the issue of gun laws.

“I think they should enforce the law that’s already on the books and it would probably help,” said one gun owner.

Pointing to gun violence found throughout the country. Now, lawmakers are urging President Trump to make a change.

….this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

But with a possible change, comes worry for many East Texans, who believe in their second amendment right.

“I’ve got a wife and three little kids. Who’s going to protect me if I don’t have an officer right there?” questioned Rohr.

With over 1.3 million Texans owning a licensed gun, some believe any changes to the law, could put their lives at risk.

“There’s an unfortunate event like this that happens, people that oppose gun ownership or oppose the second amendment automatically start blaming everybody that follows the laws,” explained Rohr.

Many gun owners agreed.

“Guns don’t shoot themselves, it takes a person to pull the trigger. You can’t blame the gun,” says one owner.

Just one reason why many say tighter gun laws won’t make much of a difference.

