Gun Barrel City first responders make nighttime water rescue in boat crash that injured 2

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City emergency responders rescued two people from the water Thursday night after a boating accident that injured both.

According to the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, police and fire dispatch received a call at about 9:46 p.m. from a boater who said their boat had collided with an island on Cedar Creek Lake near the Eastwood Island subdivision.

The caller said one of the boaters had been ejected from the boat and that both of them had serious injuries.

Gun Barrel City Fire and Police Departments were dispatched to the scene along with EMS units from UT Health and Careflite. The Gun Barrel City Rescue Boat was launched and located the boaters south of Eastwood Island in approximately two feet of water with both of the victims inside the boat.

The victim who had been ejected into the water was able to get himself back aboard. Due to the seriousness of the victims’ injuries on board the boat and their remote location on the lake, the boat was towed to the Eastwood Island POA dock where emergency personnel were waiting.

One victim was taken to a local hospital and the other was flown to a hospital in Tyler.

“This was a very complex water rescue given the location of the boat on the lake and that it was nighttime,” said Gun Barrel City Fire Department Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman. “We had to maneuver the rescue boat through shallow water to reach the victims and then free their boat so we could tow it in.

“I want to complement our Police Dispatcher who did an excellent job of helping pinpoint the location of the boat,” Lindaman said. “She also stayed on the line with the caller until rescue personnel arrived on scene assuring the victims help was on the way, while dispatching all of the responding units.”

Lindaman also commended the Gun Barrel City Police and Fire Departments for their help securing the victim’s boat at Eastwood Island and helping to remove the injured victims from the boat as well as the EMS units from UT Health and Careflite for their quick response and the residents of Eastwood Island for opening their boat launch and helping with the rescue.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas State Game Warden.