Gun Barrel City Fire Department shares a dog-gone good tail – er, tale

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – We could all use a good story with a happy ending, right?

Well, the heroes of the Gun Barrel City Fire Department are here to help us out.

On its Facebook page, GBCFD shared a story that’s sure to bring a smile to every face, and a happy wag to at least one dog’s tail.

On Saturday evening, the firefighters got a call from a couple about a dog that had fallen down a cistern.

The couple – Angela Evans and Larry Laden – had recently moved to Gun Barrel City from central Texas and were out for a drive to survey their new property. While driving, they passed a slab where a house once stood and heard barking. On further investigation, they discovered that a dog had fallen down a cistern, about 10 feet deep.

Having no way to get the dog out themselves, they called 911.

GBCFD was on the job.

Assistant Chief Jason Raney, Captain Jordan West, and Lieutenant Michael Bradley responded.

West descended down the cistern using a special ladder designed for confined space rescue and wearing full firefighting bunker gear. After spending time calming the dog and gaining its trust, Captain West positioned the animal on his shoulders and climbed to a position on the ladder where Raney and Bradley were able to pull the dog the rest of the way out.

And they all lived happily ever after?

Not yet, but we’re getting there.

“While awaiting the arrival of the fire department,” Bradley recounted, “Ms. Evans went back to their residence and returned with a large jug of water and a dog bowl while Mr. Laden stayed with the dog. As soon as the firefighters set the dog on the ground, he went over and drank water for several minutes. The dog did not appear to have any serious injuries and was able to walk back to the residence with Ms. Evans.”

A rescue with a good outcome was just what the firefighters needed.

“As first responders, we often see people on the worst day of their lives which can be taxing, and now we are dealing with all of the precautions related to the coronavirus as well,” said Raney. “It was very satisfying to rescue this dog from the cistern. This was our second rescue of the week. On Wednesday, our firefighters rescued eight boaters when their boat capsized on Cedar Creek Lake. The rescues of this week have really boosted the morale of our department.”

Oh, but the story gets even better, and we have one of the newcomers to Gun Barrel City, Evans, to thank for the next part.

Evans and Laden kept the rescued pooch with them that night. While making sure their visitor was well fed and rested, Evans began searching Pawboost.com, a website that helps reunite lost pets with their people, to see if she could find the dog’s owners.

Miraculously, she found them.

Turns out the pup had wandered away from his home in Eustace some three weeks earlier. Thrilled to hear that he’d been found, the owners made the trip to Gun Barrel City and retrieved their wayward pet.

We have no idea what the pup’s name is, but the Gun Barrel City firefighters have a suggestion for a new one – Lucky.

“Over a three-week period of time, the dog wandered many miles from home, crossing many busy roads, avoided encounters with predators, survived a fall into a cistern, and was found, rescued and taken in by a family that did the research to get him back home to his owners,” the department said on Facebook. “A great story with a happy conclusion!”

A great story with a happy conclusion, and lots of good people – Evans and Laden, who first found the dog, called in the firefighters, and then found the pup’s family, and the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, who seem to make a heroic habit of rescuing folks – and dogs – in need.

Here’s to all the heroes in our midst.