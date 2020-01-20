Gulf World mourns loss of rough-toothed dolphin

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Sunday, Gulf World announced the loss of a rough-toothed dolphin that’s been in their facility.

‘Astro,’ who is named after the Houston Astros, stranded in Galveston, Texas in 2005.

After several months of rehabilitation with Texas State Aquarium, he was sent to Panama City Beach to be placed in the care of Gulf World Marine Park in 2006 after being deemed non-releasable by NOAA.

Astro had chronic, severe scoliosis for which he received daily physical therapy, as well as laser therapy and pain medications as needed. He even had a local chiropractor come to see him at the facility and assisted in his treatment of scoliosis over the years.

Signs of inflammation or infection were found during routine blood work in September 2019.

Astro showed no outward signs of illness and continued to eat and behave normally until early December.

Unfortunately, Astro did not respond to the various treatments attempted and succumbed to his illness on December 13, 2019. Pathology results confirmed that he succumbed to a chronic case of pneumonia.

The management team would like to thank the staff for all their hard work, and we understand how difficult it is to go through such loss after putting forth such an unselfish and professional effort.

Gulf World is located at 15412 Front Beach Road.