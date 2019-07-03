Group erects ‘Abortion is Freedom’ billboards on I-20 by Waskom

WASKOM, Texas (KETK) – A reproductive rights group has erected two signs on I-20 reading “Abortion is Freedom” near Waskom three weeks after the city declared itself a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

On June 11, the city unanimously approved a measure saying Roe v. Wade ” to be unconstitutional usurpations of judicial power, which violate both the Tenth Amendment the Republican Form of Government Clause, and are null and void in the City of Waskom.”

RELATED: Waskom unanimously declares itself a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

In response, the Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity said in a Facebook post:

“1.) Abortion is still legal in Waskom, every city in Texas, and in all 50 states. No publicity stunt will change that. 2.) We partnered with our friends at NARAL Pro-Choice Texas to erect two big, beautiful billboards on I-20, right by Waskom, to promote NeedAbortion.org.” The Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity

Before the council approved the mayor told citizens the city would be sued and they will not be able to afford it if they lose.

The city’s attorney also warned the ordinance is unconstitutional.

Citizens who supported the declaration said it will have to be an all-out effort to make it to the Supreme Court to challenge Roe v. Wade.