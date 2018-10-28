Gregg judge: Meth remains No. 1 homewrecker in family court

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. GREGG JUDGE

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - A national opioid crisis is drawing headlines this year, but cheap speed from Mexico remains the No. 1 homewrecker in cases that arrive at Gregg County’s family court, according to its judge.

According to our newspaper partners Longview News Journal , 307th District Court Judge Tim Womack say I know there’s an opioid crisis — I just don’t see it in my courtroom.

“And that is good. But, man oh man, I can tell you that while you’re sitting here it would not shock me if the (assistant district attorney) showed up with a case, and it wouldn’t shock me if one or both parents were using meth.”

Womack said methamphetamine, or meth, has been a malevolent officer of the family court since he put on the robe.

“When I took the bench in January 2011, the vast majority of cases where I’m removing children ... from their parents, I’d say in 60 or 70 percent, one or both parents was using meth,” Womack said. “Today, eight years later, I’d suggest to you that the number’s more like 90 (percent).”

Statistics are not readily available pinpointing how often children are removed from homes because of methamphetamine. Womack can see no discernible pattern or season for the dangerous drug.

“There’s no rhyme or reason about when we’re getting removals,” he said. “But, for whatever reason, there’s been a spike in the last month. This is an estimate: Within the last three weeks, I’ve probably signed removal orders in 10 cases. There may be two or three kids per case. And it’s almost all methamphetamine.”

Methamphetamine is a powerful stimulant that typically comes as a white powder similar to cocaine and can be inhaled through the nose, smoked or melted and injected with a needle. In contrast to cocaine, meth’s heart-racing, mind-focusing effects last for hours and even days with minimal reapplication.

That means it’s cheap — a highly cost-effective high.

“Meth is such a big problem, in my opinion, because it is readily available and it is inexpensive,” the judge said. “And my research that I’ve done indicates the euphoric high that you receive is so apparently incredible that you can become addicted with one use. But the big thing is it’s readily available, and it’s inexpensive and highly, highly difficult to overcome the addiction — even with treatment.”

The narcotic also has morphed from a bathtub concoction of the antihistamine, pseudoephedrine and other chemicals to an import.

“When the federal government restricted the purchase of pseudoephedrine, there was a decline,” Womack said. “Now, most of the meth comes into Texas from Mexico — the vast, vast, vast majority of it based on my conversations with law enforcement and my own research.”

The popularity of meth is evident every day to Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano’s patrol deputies.

“We see multiple people every week that are booked in to jail for possession of methamphetamine,” Cerliano said Thursday. “It’s not like it used to be. Now, it’s made in Mexico, and it’s very inexpensive to do. So it’s unfortunately plentiful. There’s a large percentage of jail inmates that are booked in that are meth users.”

In a 2013 speech to local Rotarians, Womack laid out samples of the cases he sees again and again — a 1-year-old in a soiled diaper found alone in an apartment contaminated with meth residue; a 10-year-old unable to wake her mother for the morning drive to school; a pregnant 27-year-old who can’t stop abusing; infants born addicted to the drug.

“It’s an ugly truth, but the truth is the problem has gotten worse instead of better, at least in Gregg County,” Womack said. “And I’m confident everywhere else.”

The judge said children removed from parental custody by his court are not physically abused in most cases. They’re severely neglected by parents who are focused on satisfying the meth addiction.

Addicts can’t hold a job and lose their homes and vehicles in pursuit of the meth high, he said.

“And they lose their interest in anything except meth — including their kids,” Womack said. “They quit worrying about normal hygiene. They stop worrying about whether the house is properly kept. The kids want to go to school, and they can’t wake Mom and Dad because they’ve been high for three days and they are crashed out.”

Womack said he has no solutions to the meth crisis in local families, but he said it needs to be addressed at its supply and demand ends.

“I would think we need to start in the schools, and we need to educate them about the severe hazards of meth use,” he said. “Somehow, it’s got to be reduced from crossing the border. And I don’t know how to do that, because they’ve clearly got it figured out because there seems to be an endless supply.

“I wish I had the solution, because it would save the state and our nation billions and billions of dollars,” he said