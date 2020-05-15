Gregg, Harrison Counties report new COVID-19 deaths

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – East Texas has lost four more residents to COVID-19.

Gregg County announced its third death Friday. The deceased was an 80-year-old woman who was a nursing home resident.

The death came amid a spike in COVID-19 cases reported by the county, with 29 new cases reported Thursday to raise the total to 177.

In better news, the county has a reported 52 recoveries.

The two previous deaths in Gregg County also were of elderly people.

The first was a woman in her 70s who also was a resident at a nursing home. She died May 1.

The second death was of a man in his 70s who worked in a nursing home in another county, where he was believed to contract the virus.

Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported even more somber numbers for his county.

Sims reported three more deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on Facebook Friday, bringing that county’s total number of dead to 14.

With these latest numbers, Harrison County becomes the county with the highest number of dead from COVID-19 in East Texas.

He also announced six new cases, bringing that total to 207.

As of Friday afternoon, East Texas is reporting 1,871 cases, 62 deaths, and 602 patients recovered.