Gregg County to keep Confederate statue on courthouse grounds

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After much discussion and controversy, the Gregg County Commissioners Court decided Monday not to remove a Confederate statue from outside the courthouse.

The statue was built in rememberance of Confederate General John Gregg, for whom Gregg County is named.

Chelsea Laury started a petition in June to remove the statue following the outrage and protest sparked across the country in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Floyd’s death and the resulting protests against racial injustice helped reinvigorate a years-long effort across the country to remove statues and monuments to Confederate figures who took up arms against the United States in defense of slavery.

“I don’t understand how the commissioners can listen to these people and not understand and acknowledge what’s going on with the monument,” said Laury. “No one even seconded the motion, so there was no vote on it.”

“There’s still more work to do,” said District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy. “As long as there is racism, we want to actively address that. In light of the situation, the way the world is today, the time is now to correct and right all wrongs. So we’re going to, as I said, work a little harder to change the hearts of people and get the right thing done.”

This is not the only statue that has caused controversy in East Texas.

There is one outside the Harrison County Courthouse that has sparked a similar petition.