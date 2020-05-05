Gregg County Sheriff’s Office provides update on controlling spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office provided an update regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the community jail.

In early March, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office developed a joint operational system to house inmates at the Gregg County jail who test positive for the coronavirus.

The Marvin A. Smith facility in Gregg County has been designated as the quarantine location for inmates who test positive.

Currently, two Gregg County inmates and five Smith County inmates are being housed at the facility in isolation after testing positive. A third Gregg County inmate who tested positive is being treated at a local hospital.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has had four staff members test positive with two making a full recovery after being retested and cleared by a medical physician.

Inmates (8 total) Smith (5) Gregg (3) Recovered (0)

Employees (8 total) Smith (3) Recovered (1) Gregg (2) Recovered (2)



On May 2, The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reported two new cases in the jail including one inmate and a detention officer from the North Jail facility.

Inmates (6 total) Smith (5) Gregg (1) Recovered (0)

Employees (4 total) Smith (3) Recovered (1)



On April 28, Sheriff Smith officials gave an update stating two additional employees at the jail tested positive for COVID-19.

The first employee who tested positive for the virus three weeks previous has recovered and returned to work.

Inmates (5 total) Smith (4) Gregg (1) Recovered (0)

Employees (3 total) Smith (2) Recovered (1 total)



On April 23, two additional Smith County inmates tested positive for the virus. The total number of inmates was brought to four.

Sheriff Larry Smith and Gregg County Sheriff Cerliano developed a strategic plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from continuing.

First two inmates to be held in Smith County negative pressure ventilation medical cells

More than two tests positive, transfer Smith Co. inmates to Gregg County jail to hold all COVID-19 inmates until they are virus-free

Currently, all four Smith County inmates and one Gregg County inmate who tested positive are being held in isolation at the Gregg County Jail.

The Smith County inmates were previously housed together at the Smith County North Jail. According to the Sheriff, the virus has been contained within that portion of the facility.

Inmates (5 total) Smith (4) Gregg (1)

Employees (1 total) Smith (1)



Just a couple weeks previous, one inmate and a detention officer at the Smith County Jail tested positive for the coronavirus. Both were located at the North Jail Facility.

It was determined the officer who tested positive contracted the virus from a family member who works in the medical field.

“At that time, we quarantined two separate trusty tanks at the North Jail Facility as well as four detention officers who had worked in close proximity to the detention officer who tested positive,” Sheriff Larry Smith said in a statement.

All inmates in J and H tanks were quarantined, required to wear masks, and encouraged to practice social distancing as much as possible.

Inmates (2 total) Smith (1) Gregg (1)

Employees (1 total) Smith (1)



At the beginning of April, a Gregg County Jail inmate tested positive for COVID-19.

“Due to a medical condition, this inmate has required outside medical treatment multiple times a week throughout this period of confinement,” the release said. “Over the past two weeks, this inmate has required additional outside hospitalizations in addition to the routine outside medical treatments.”

To prevent the virus from spreading in the Gregg County Jail, the inmate was transfered and held in a negative pressure cell located in the Smith County Jail.