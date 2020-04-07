Gregg County reports 4 new cases of Covid-19, Rusk County reports 1

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County has reported four new cases of COVID-19, bringing that county’s total to 32.

The announcement was made by Longview Mayor Andy Mack on Facebook.

He also announced new restrictions in Longview:

Businesses must assign safety monitors who will be responsible for implementing CDC-recommended protocols.

Retail stores will be required to reduce how many people are allowed within the store. This would be equal to 5 persons per 1,000 square feet, or a maximum of 450 people.

Retail stores will be required to implement line restrictions to better maintain social distancing.

Retail stores will be required to establish hours reserved only for vulnerable populations.

Retail stores will be required to establish purchase limits on high demand items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies.

Playgrounds at city parks are closed, but parks remain open.

On a voluntary basis, he said, he is now asking residents to take the following precautions:

Residents are encouraged to follow a voluntary curfew from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. People conducting essential business will be exempt from the curfew.

Residents are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when out in public. However, please refrain from using medical-grade masks, so they may be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.

Households should limit the number of people going to retail stores. Choose one person in your family to go to the store when you have a need. There is no reason for an entire family to be going to an “essential” store. Leave your children at home with another adult if at all possible.

“It’s going to take all of us in this together to get through this,” he said.

Rusk County Office of Emergency Management announced one new confirmed case in that county, bringing its total to 14.

The patient lives in the Pine Hill area. The case is considered community spread.

The five new cases bring the total in East Texas to 281.