Gregg County reports 3 more confirmed COVID-19 cases

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Helath Department has reported 3 more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total in that county, as of the evening of April 2, to 16.

No details about the individuals was available.

There are now 188 reported cases in East Texas, with 8 deaths.

Health officials across the region continue to urge residents to follow the guidelines set down by the federal, state, and local governments to help mitigate the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, or having been in a public place.

If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

To the extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places – elevator buttons, door handles, handrails, handshaking with people, etc. Use a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hand or finger if you must touch something.

Wash your hands after touching surfaces in public places.

Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.

Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs: practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks & cell phones)

Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces. Your risk of exposure to respiratory viruses like COVID-19 may increase in crowded, closed-in settings with little air circulation if there are people in the crowd who are sick.

Avoid all non-essential travel including plane trips, and especially avoid embarking on cruise ships.

For information on COVID-19 go to: