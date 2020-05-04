Gregg County reports 2nd COVID-19 death

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A second resident in Longview has died from the coronavirus bringing the total number of deaths in Gregg County to two.

The first death was a resident at a nursing home facility who died at a local hospital on Friday.

Longview Mayor Andy Mack reported five new cases in the city along with the new death. That brings the total cases in Gregg County to 100 with 43 recoveries.

East Texas is now over 1,350 cases with 43 deaths and 312 recoveries.

