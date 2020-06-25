Gregg County officials address how to care for mental, physical health during COVID-19 pandemic

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – As COVID-19 cases rise in East Texas, Gregg County has reported over 300 since the virus entered the U.S.

Since March, COVID-19 has taken a toll on individuals including physical and mental health.

The Longview Chamber of Commerce held a health conference speaking on the importance it is to maintain a person’s well-being.

“Now it’s not just the existance of COVID itself that takes the toll, it’s everything that goes along with it. It’s the sheltering in place for weeks and weeks,” said Dave Jochum.

Of the total cases in Gregg County, Longview makes up 80% with all 13 deaths reported in the city.

According to the CDC, pre-existing conditions make a person more susceptible to catching the virus.

“Those things that put us high up in the least healthy rankings are the same factors that make a person susceptible to COVID-19,” said Jochum.

While Gregg County continues to rise in cases, Texas itself has resulted in a spike as Gov. Greg Abbott addresses the concerns he has for the health of individuals and the impact it has on the economy.

“If we’re not taking action to slow the spread, will cause COVID to spread even worse, risking people’s lives, and ultimately, leading to the closure of more businesses,” said Abbott.

The Longview Chamber of Commerce has partnered with health leaders to monitor the public’s health and how it is affecting the local economy.