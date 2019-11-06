Gregg County man convicted of East Texas drug trafficking crimes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 44-year-old Longview man has been convicted of federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown and FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno of the Dallas Field Office today.

Correy James Rider was found guilty by a jury of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and crack cocaine. The verdict was reached today following a two-day trial before U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

According to information presented in court, Rider was indicted together with several co-defendants on charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine and crack cocaine in the Gregg County area. On different occasions, Rider sold methamphetamine to an informant in 2017 and possessed methamphetamine and crack cocaine with intent to distribute it from a Longview, Texas motel room in 2018.

“Federal law enforcement is active in East Texas,” said United States Attorney Brown. “We are working with our state and local partners to move against drug dealers, large and small. It does not pay in the long run for people to get involved in the drug trade.”

Under the federal statute, Rider faces from 10 years to life in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.