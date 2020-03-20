Gregg County judges cancel all jury trials, jury service through May 1

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County judges have collectively canceled all jury trials and jury service through May 1.

“This action is based upon guidance provided by the Office of Court Administration, the Texas Supreme Court, the Court of Criminal Appeals, and the Regional Presiding Judges,” said a release from Gregg County.

“This action is taken to reduce the potential impact of the coronavirus on the parties, jurors, the public, the jail, and court itself,” the release said.

In addition to canceling jury service through May 1, the judges have also taken the following actions:

The courts will not schedule or conduct large docket calls through May 1 and the judges will not schedule or conduct “non-essential” proceedings, including criminal magisterial proceedings, CPS removal hearings, temporary restraining orders/temporary injunctions, juvenile detention hearings, family violence protective orders, emergency guardianship, and certain mental health proceedings.

The courts will, to the extent possible, conduct hearings by telephonic or video remote appearances.

The following will be considered essential hearings:

Conducting a jail docket for pleas and non-jury trials

Child custody issues in certain circumstances

The Gregg County Courthouse remains open at present, but the public is encouraged to avoid going to the courthouse unless necessary. Many services can be accessed online at www.co.gregg.tx.us.

If you need a marriage license, please call 903-236-8430 and schedule an appointment.

All documents to be recorded with the county clerk’s office can be mailed to P.O. Box 3049, Longview, TX 75606.

If you need a birth or death certificate, please click the County Clerk’stab on the Gregg County website for the appropriate application. Mail your request and fee to the county clerk at P.O. Box 3049, Longview, TX 75606.

“The judges understand that these actions will be inconvenient and cause delays in our judicial system,” the release said. “However, these actions are being taken to reduce the possible spread of the virus to the degree possible.”