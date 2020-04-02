Gregg County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Gregg County Jail inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

A release from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate was hospitalized over the weekend and tested positive.

“Due to a medical condition, this inmate has required outside medical treatment multiple times a week throughout this period of confinement,” the release said. “Over the past two weeks, this inmate has required additional outside hospitalizations in addition to the routine outside medical treatments.”

The release said GCSO and Smith County Sheriff’s Office have “developed a joint operational plan” on housing inmates who test positive for the virus.

“This inmate testing positive triggers the first step in our joint operation plan,” the statement said.

The inmate will be housed in a negative pressure cell located in the Smith County Jail.

One jail staff member has been tested due to symptoms, the release said, but the results came back negative.

“The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor all inmates and jail staff, and provide updates to the community as information becomes available,” the statement said.