OFFICIALS: Gregg County inmate’s escape wasn’t discovered for 3 days

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Deputies with the Gregg County Sheriff’s office released a statement saying the inmate who escaped had initially been missing for three days before his escape was discovered.

Jace Martin Laws escaped from the Gregg County Jail on December 23 but was found to be missing on December 26 when reports were made to the media and public.

Authorities say Laws carved out portions of the brick in the South Jail, gaining access to the building infrastructure, and making his way to the exterior Gregg County Courthouse.

He was found the following morning on December 27 off US 271. Judge Christi Kennedy set his bond at $1 million and he is being held in the Gregg County Jail pending his trial.