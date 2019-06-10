Gregg County crash kills 1, injures 3

by: Sue Necessary

DPS has released the names of the victims in a Saturday evening crash in Gregg County that killed one person and injured three others.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on FM-3053, five miles west of Kilgore in Gregg County.

According to the preliminary crash investigation, Catarino Gallardo Mata, 76, of Overton was traveling west on CR-2729. He disregarded the stop sign at FM-3053 and was stuck by a vehicle driven by Robert John Martin, 50, of Overton, who was traveling northbound on FM-3053.

Mata was taken to a Tyler hospital, where he died early the next morning.

Martin and three passengers in his vehicle, a 13- and a 14-year-old female and a 9-year-old male, were transported to a Kilgore hospital, where they were treated and released. 

The crash remains under investigation.

All occupants were shown to have been wearing seatbelts.

