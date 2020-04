GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County health department confirmed a new case of COVID-19, bringting that county’s total to 52.

The department confirmed the case Saturday night in a Facebook post.

No information about the patient was released.

The post added that of the county’s 52 cases, 16 are classified as recovered.

The department, like other health officials, is urging residents to follow social distancing guidelines, keeping at least 6 feet between themselves and other individuals.