Gregg County authorities identify male suspect in Sunday bar shooting

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County authorities have identified a male suspect in a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one person injured.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at about 5:45 p.m. at Barracuda’s Gas and Grill at on Highway 149 in Easton, just north of the Gregg County line. One person was injured and hospitalized.

Authorities have identified Hubert Earl Kindle, 34, of Easton as the suspect in the incident and are searching for him.

They are asking for help in identifying and locating two females with Kindle at the time of the shooting.









Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kindle or the identity of the two females is asked to call the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at 903-236-8400 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP.