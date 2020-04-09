Gregg County adds 2 new COVID-19 cases to count, brings total to 37

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, bringing the total number of cases there to 37.

The department posted the number on its website.

The department also posted the following numbers for testing in the county:

Negative [310]

Confirmed [37]

Total Tests [465]

The two new cases bring the East Texas total to 316.

Smith County – 82, 2 deaths

Bowie County –35, 5 deaths

Gregg County – 37

Nacogdoches County – 25, 2 deaths

Shelby County – 17

Angelina County – 15

Rusk County – 14

Harrison County – 13, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 8, 1 death

Polk County – 8

Cherokee County – 7

Panola County – 7, 1 death

San Augustine County – 7, 1 death

Upshur County – 6

Henderson County – 6

Cass County – 5

Hopkins County – 4

Wood County – 5

Titus County – 4

Camp County – 3

Trinity County – 3

Anderson County – 2

Franklin County – 1

Morris County – 1

Rains – 1

