Green cancer-causing slime oozes onto Detroit highway

DETROIT, Michigan (KETK) – Authorities in a Detroit suburb are having to clean up a toxic mess after green slime oozed onto a highway.

According to officials, the then-unknown substance began flowing Friday into the eastbound lane of I-696 in Madison Heights, a suburb of Detroit.

Since then, authorities have identified the ooze as the cancer causing chemical hexavalent chromium.

It is usually produced by an industrial process and is known to cause cancer, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. It also is harmful to the respiratory system, kidneys, liver, skin and eyes.

The chemical was leaking from the basement of a local electroplating business, down into the ground and went into a drain that emptied out onto eastbound I-696, police tweeted.

The owner of that business was recently sentenced after he pleaded guilty to storing hazardous waste without a permit.

Officials feared that, if not cleaned up, the chemical could make its way into the water system and groundwater, and eventually into Lake St. Clair.

It was later advised a commercial building located on E 10 Mile Road, had been leaking the chemical Hexavelent Chromium. The chemical ran from the basement of the building, down into the ground and found its way thru a drain which empties onto east bound I-696. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 21, 2019