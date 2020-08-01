Greater East Texas Black Nurses Association helps PATH help others with donation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – PATH in Tyler has been serving families in need since 1985. But with the coronavirus raging across the nation, closing businesses and putting people out of work, there are more than ever in need.

The Greater East Texas Black Nurses Association stepped in to help the helpers with a check for $1,000.

“We knew PATH was an organization that assisted with rent, utilities, food, so we thought this was the best organization to give a donation to,” said Melody Hopkins and Glenda McCloud of GETBNA.

Hopkins is the organization’s president.