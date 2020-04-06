Great Texas Balloon Race cancels annual event due to COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) The annual Great Texas Balloon Race has been canceled for 2020, due to the spread of COVID-19 in our area.

According to race officials, they have decided it’s in the best interest of attendees and everyone involved to no longer have the mid-June event.

In a statement, they said:

“The Great Texas Balloon Race 2020 pilots come from across the United States and England. Food and Arts & Crafts vendors, the carnival and other attractions travel in from near and far. The restaurants that so generously provide meals to the pilots, sponsors and volunteers are struggling during this crisis; donations moving forward will only add to their burdens. Volunteers who manage the event take vacation to do so; those vacation days will not be available when this crisis is over. This decision best protects and supports everyone concerned. We can not in all good conscience ask our community and local businesses to give anything right now.”

Any tickets already purchased will be refunded starting Monday afternoon.

The Great Texas Balloon Race is one of the longest standing traditions in the community.

Officials say they will be back in 2021.

You can listen to their entire announcement made on Facebook below:

