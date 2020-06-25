UPDATE: Grapeland girl listed as missing found safe

GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) – Grapeland police say a 10-year-old girl declared missing earlier Thursday has been found safe.

Isabella Hudson, 10, was found by a scent-specific TDCJ dog hiding underneath a porch in a residential area, according to police.

Police in Grapeland are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.

Isabella Hudson, 10, was last seen Thursday around 2:30 p.m. on Sycamore Street. She is a while female, about 4’6″ tall with green eyes and shoulder-length blond-brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with unicorn blue jean shorts and was carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone who has seen her or has knowledge of her whereabouts is urged to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office dispatch with information at 936-544-2862