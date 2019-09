GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A Grand Saline Middle School student was hit by a car Wednesday morning while walking across the street, according to the school district.

The student was walking across from the elementary school to the middle school when they were hit.

The student suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover. Their identity has not been released.

Grand Saline ISD said they “will take further precautions to ensure the safety of our children.”