Grand Saline gathers to remember young man killed in car crash

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – Friends and loved ones gathered in Grand Saline Thursday evening to honor the life of a local teen.

Zane Taylor was a 2019 graduate from Grand Saline High School and played football for the Indians.

He died over the weekend in a car crash near Brownsboro.

The field where 19-year-old Zane played many games as the Indians quarterback is the place where teammates friends and family joined to honor his memory.

A balloon release was filled with music and shared memories.

His friends say he inspires then to this day.

“I want to have that impact when I pass away,” said Bryce Smith, Zane’s friend. “He did this in his little 19 short years. It’s really amazing.”

The community here has not only has raised more than $28,000 on a GoFundMe account to help his mother with funeral expenses, but they also are the ones who helped put together the night’s tribute.

Zane’s funeral will start at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rock Hill Baptist Church.