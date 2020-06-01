Governor Abbott, Texas officials to speak on state’s response to protest violence Tuesday

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on May 5, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott will participate in a briefing and host a press conference on the state’s response to continued protest violence Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Dallas City Hall.

The governor will be joined by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard Major General Tracy Norris, Dallas Police Department Chief Reneé Hall, and Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus.

Proper social distancing protocols will be enforced, and everyone will be screened prior to admittance.