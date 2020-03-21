Governor Abbott postpones state runoff elections until July 14

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation postponing runoff primary elections until July 14.

Runoffs were originally scheduled for May 26th, but have been postponed in conjunction with the state’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The postponement is another step in Abbott’s efforts aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, including the encouragement of social distancing.

Holding the runoff in May would cause the congregation of large gatherings of people in confined spaces and cause numerous election workers to come into close proximity with others. This would threaten the health and safety of many Texans.

Early voting for the postponed runoff primary election will begin Monday, July 6.