Gov. Abbott promising change after Texas plumbers demand a special session

Texas plumbers are outraged after they say lawmakers left town without re-approving the state board that oversees plumbing exams. It’s a test all licensed Texas plumbers have to pass in order to work. Now, many are concerned with what this could mean for the industry.

Without re-approval, starting this September, plumbers in Texas will not have to be licensed, they won’t have to be insured, and they won’t be required to take continuing education classes. Now they’re looking for lawmakers to pull out their tools and fix this.

The Texas Board of Plumbing Examiners oversees plumbing in the state, but without lawmaker re-approval, that agency could soon be abolished, eliminating state requirements.

Now, many are concerned that with a lack of regulation, this could pose a major safety risk. If lawmakers do not make a decision, consumers at home will have to look into a plumber experience on their own.

“We deal with the safety of protecting from fire and explosion,” continues Philip Sanders, a Texas plumber, “it’s not going to get done unless our governor steps up to the plate. If he doesn’t, my opinion, that’s bad leadership.”

Plumbers have been asking Governor Abbott to call for a special session to reinstate the regulation. Governor Abbott responded to the demands on Twitter stating, “TEXAS PLUMBERS: We’ve got this. The Legislature has given the Governor many tools in my toolbox to extend the State Board of Plumbing Examiners for two years without needing to call a special session. We will let you know very soon. Don’t worry.”

Governor Abbott also reassuring plumbers, adding he’ll reveal his plan to extend plumbing licensing soon.