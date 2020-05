AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced a milestone on Sunday when it comes to the coronavirus in Texas.

The number of Texans who have RECOVERED from #COVID19 now exceeds the number of active COVID cases for the past 2 days. Gov. Abbott on Twitter

He also said Texas ranks third among states for the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the Texas DSHS website, there are 15,544 recovered individuals with 15,137 still battling the coronavirus.