Gov. Abbott declares state of disaster for Texas counties due to flooding from Imelda

Terry Spencer carries his daughter, Trinity, through high water on 59th Street near Stewart Road in Galveston, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, as heavy rain from Tropical Depression Imelda caused street flooding on the island. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster Thursday in several counties that are currently experiencing widespread flooding due to Tropical Storm Imelda.

The declaration will ensure that local officials have access to any state resources they may require to respond to this severe weather.

“The State of Texas is working closely with local officials and emergency personnel to provide the resources they need to keep Texans safe from Tropical Storm Imelda,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank our first responders who are acting swiftly to help the communities that are facing this severe weather event. I urge all those in the path of this storm to take the necessary precautions and heed all warnings from local officials.”

A disaster declaration has been declared in the following counties: