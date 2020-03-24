Gov. Abbott asks President Trump to declare Texas a federal disaster area

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott sent a letter to President Trump on Monday requesting a presidential declaration of a major disaster in Texas based on increasing COVID-19 cases.

The request follows after a series of regulations and protective measures which includes declaring a state of disaster for Texas which incorporates 254 counties.

“Texas is all-in on our response to COVID-19 and we need Washington’s financial assistance as provided for under the law to support our efforts to limit the spread of this virus,” said Gov. Abbott. “COVID-19-related expenses and obligations are already exceeding $50 million and that will only rise as our efforts continue. Additional federal funding is essential for us to maintain our aggressive course of action to protect our state.”

Gov. Abbott’s letter also detailed Texas’ recent regulations to help reduce the impact COVID-19 is taking on the state.

Mandatory avoidance of social gatherings of more than 10 people

Mandatory avoidance of dine-in eating and drinking at bars or restaurants, and of gyms or massage establishments

Prohibition on non-critical visits to nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities; and

The temporary closure of in-person school operations

The aid requested from the federal government would help overcome the shortage of protective equipment, needed medical equipment, testing supplies, and hospital beds.

So far, Texas has received $36.9 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of federal aid from the first emergency bill passed by Congress.

Texas Department of State Health Services will distribute $19.5 million to 43 local health departments. This includes $1.75 million for Dallas County, Tarrant County, and the San Antonio Metro Health District.

“The State of Texas is at a crucial stage in our COVID-19 response, and these funds are essential to supporting health authorities throughout the state to scale-up testing and community intervention efforts,” said Governor Abbott. “To ensure these resources are used swiftly and effectively, a majority of the funds will go directly to our local health departments which understand best the needs of their communities. I thank President Trump, the Texas delegation, and leaders in Congress for quickly passing this aid package. The State of Texas continues to work with federal and local partners to give our communities the resources and support they need as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”