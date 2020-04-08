Gov. Abbott announces production of 2 million masks per week through partnership with Texas National Guard, Prestige Ameritech

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) With a shortage of personal protection equipment in our state, one Texas company is stepping up to the challenge to help alleviate the shortage.

In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Prestige Ameritech is partnering with the Texas Military Department to make and provide more face masks for health care workers.

Their 24-hour operation headquarters is a facility in North Richland Hills in Tarrant County, which was previously occupied by Kimberly Clark.

It will be staffed partly by members of the Texas National Guard and will produce two million masks per week.

“The State of Texas is continuing to work closely with our public and private partners to ramp up the production and distribution of PPE in Texas. This…is an important component of our commitment to ensuring our health care workers have the supplies they need to do their important work. I thank these partners for providing this much-needed resource to our health care workers serving our fellow Texans. The Lone Star State remains unwavering in our support for our frontline health care workers as we continue to respond to COVID-19.” GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT

Prestige Ameritech is a designer and manufacturer of disposable medical devices and the automated machinery that produces them, and the U.S.’ largest domestic surgical mask manufacturer.