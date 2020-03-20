Goodwill of East Texas closing all retail stores until April 4

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Goodwill Industries of East Texas has closed all of its retail stores until April 4.

The closing took effect Friday, Goodwill announced in a Facebook post.

Staff will work through the weekend to to deep clean and sanitize all locations.

Donations will be accepted through the weekend, Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 1-6 p.m., using the “car to cart” method with as little personal contact as possible.

Though the retail side is closing, all IT and Digital Skills courses will continue remotely and with virtual classes.

Goodwill also will continue its commercial services contracts with a reduced staff to fulfill open manufacturing orders for state and business partners.

“We have continued to actively monitor and respond to the COVID-19 virus in our community,” the post said. “Our immediate concern is the health and safety of our employees, program participants, customers and donors. We take this responsibility seriously and have been monitoring local and national news, and seeking guidance from the CDC and Goodwill Industries International on handling this situation.

“Our objective is two-fold: 1) prioritize health and safety and 2) protect our employees’ financial livelihood. As such, we will do everything possible to sustain company operations and come out of this crisis stronger together. Our staff will be paid during our 10-day furlough and they will receive full benefits paid 100% by Goodwill.

“We look forward to welcoming back our staff, shoppers and donors on April 4th and our program participants and non-retail staff on April 6th.”