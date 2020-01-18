GOING FOR THE HAIL MARY: Bishop of Kansas City-St. Joseph presents Pope with Patrick Mahomes Jersey

VATICAN CITY (KETK) – The Bishop of Kansas City-St. Joseph, Missouri, went for the most extreme of “Hail Mary” passes and drafted a big gun into the Kansas City Chiefs’ lineup in a recent visit to the Vatican.

Bishop James V. Johnson posted a photo on Twitter of himself and seminarian Paul Sappington presenting Pope Francis with a signed Patrick Mahomes jersey in advance of the Chiefs’ AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

I and seminarian Paul Sappington also found another Chiefs fan on my ad limina visit to Rome.#ChiefsKingdom @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/xwh2x1hLbd — Bp James V Johnston (@BpJamesJohnston) January 17, 2020

Johnson, along with other Catholic bishops from the region, were at the Vatican on an ad limina visit, a visit required of bishops every five years or so to “the thresholds of the Apostles” to meet with the Pope and heads of various Vatican offices.

There is no word yet on whether Pope Francis, who is known as a huge fútbol (soccer) fan, will switch his sporting allegiance to football and put some extra prayer power behind Mahomes and the Chiefs.