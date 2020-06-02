GOHMERT: President can federalize National Guard to quell violence, but needs permission, request of governors

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rep. Louie Gohmert said he believes pressure will build on governors in the country to accept President Trump’s offer to federalize the National Guard to put down riots raging across the country.

Gohmert was in the KETK studio following President Trump’s address to the nation on the protests raging over police brutality and spoke with anchors Neal Barton and Kaci Koviak about the unrest and Trump’s determination to end it.

“He can take action that shuts things down,” Gohmert said. “Unfortunately for the country in this situation, it requires the permission and the request of mainly the governors.”

Trump would have to use the National Guard, Gohmert said, because law prevents him from using the regular military to enforce domestic policies within the U.S.

“He’s not allowed to send active duty, regular military in because that would violate the Posse Comitatus law,” Gohmert said. “But he certainly can activate the National Guard. It was done back in 1992, but it was done at the request of the California governor in the Rodney King situation.”

Gohmert also applauded Trump’s intention to declare antifa a terrorist organization, blaming it for much of the violence unfolding in the protests.

Antifa, short for “anti-fascists,” is an umbrella term for far-left-leaning militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations.

“You’ve got people inciting this, stirring this up,” Gohmert said. “They don’t care about George Floyd. What they want to do is destroy this country and turn it into an Orwellian society. That’s what they’re moving for. Eliminate the middle class. They’ll be part of a little bitty ruling class and everybody else will be peons.

“That’s why we’ve got to stop the violence before it gets any worse. The president’s going to do it, and I think the pressure will build on governors and mayors to participate and to ask for the National Guard support and orders from the president. That will happen.”