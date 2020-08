TYLER, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert of East Texas is doing his part to help save lives during the pandemic.

The congressman, who recently recovered from COVID-19, donated his plasma today at the Carter Blood Center in Tyler.

Gohmert said he only experienced mild symptoms when he was diagnosed at the end of July.

Convalescent plasma donations are being used as an experimental treatment for people currently battling COVID-19.