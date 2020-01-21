GoFundMe set up to help mother of Kilgore teen killed in crash

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the mother of a Kilgore teen killed in a two-vehicle crash last week.

Established by the Wic Team of Longview, the fund benefits Jessica Guevara, mother of Gabriel Coronado, 17, who was one of two teenagers who died in the crash.

According to DPS, Coronado and Braden Jones were killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of FM 349 and US 259 in Kilgore following a police chase on I-20.

Coronado went through the intersection despite a red light, according to DPS Trooper Jean Dark. The vehicle struck Michael James Wright’s truck. James was uninjured in the wreck.

Coronado was pronounced dead at the scene and Jones died in the hospital.

Two other teenagers who were backseat passengers in Coronado’s car suffered non-life threatening injuries.