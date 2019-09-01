GoFundMe set up for officer involved in Odessa-Midland shooting

ODESSA/MIDLAND, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday afternoon, a shooting suspect opened fire on officers and driver on I-20 after being pulled over by Odessa Troopers for a traffic violation.

Odessa police confirmed that five people were killed and 21 were injured in the shooting.

Among the injured was an officer with the Midland Police Department.

Office Owens was shot multiple times in the arms and hand including glass shards in his eye, according to the account.

The GoFundMe account was set up by a family friend.

