GoFundMe set up for children of beloved Jacksonville ISD principal

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A GoFundMe page has been started to help provide a future college fund for the children of late Jacksonville ISD principal Elgin Johnson.

Johnson passed away at his home Sunday morning and tributes have poured in from parents, faculty, and former students.

Elgin received his Bachelor’s Degree in biology from Texas A&M University and Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from the University of Texas at Tyler.

The page reached its original goal in just 12 hours and has upped it to $10,000. So far, it has reached nearly half of that.

His visitation is set for Friday evening from 5-8 p.m. at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Bullard. The funeral will be Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler.

If you would like to donate, click here.