GoFundMe set up for 17-month-old injured in Odessa-Midland shooting

ODESSA/MIDLAND, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday afternoon, a shooting suspect opened fire on officers and driver on I-20 after being pulled over by Odessa Troopers for a traffic violation.

Odessa police confirmed that five people were killed and 21 were injured in the shooting.

Among the injured was a 17-month-old infant who was life-flighted to Lubbock.

The infant, Anderson, was hit by bullet fragments leaving shrapnel in her right chest, a hole through her bottom lip and tongue, and her bottom teeth knocked out.

“I ask you to continue praying for our hearts as we experience this, pray for complete healing of Anderson, pray for every other family in our same situation, or worse, today and pray for the shooters,” said Haylee Wilkerson, who set up the GoFundMe account.

