GO ‘STROS!: Astros super fan in Rusk ready for game one of the World Series

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Magic happened two years ago with the Houston Astros winning it all for the first time and now they’re back at it again in 2019.

Tucked away in the little town of Rusk is an Astros fan like no other, Russell Turner, owner of All Star Bar-B-Q.

“It’s cool,” said Turner. “We’ve had a good run, last year was a little bit short but you can’t win them all but I’m really proud of the Astros, they’ve played really consistent ball every year, they’ve gotten a little bit better.”

Last time we spoke with Turner he was having to watch games from a hospital bed. Since then his health has improved, allowing him to watch the Astros from his home.

“Came home, watched the first playoff game against Tampa Bay and it was nice,” he said. “Didn’t have the endurance, had to take a little nap afterwards but each day we’ve gotten stronger maybe as the Astros have so it’s good.”

While some were coming to the restaurant for the excellent barbeque, others were coming to get a little fired up before game one like the Kent brothers.

“My brother and I have been baseball fans since we were growing up and we enjoy stopping here and looking at a lot of the old Astros, even back to the Colt 45 days,” said Don Kent, Astros fan from Tyler.

After this barbeque trip, the brothers will be watching the World Series in person.

“It’s going to be my first World Series games,” said Ray Kent, Astros fan from Tyler. “I’m a lifelong baseball fan and really looking forward to seeing my first game and with it being the Astros in it that make it that much better.”

The fans there have high expectations for the Astros, with some already making their own predictions.

“It might go six or seven games but I feel good,” said Turner.

“Win it in five, Astros,” said Don Kent.

Those who know Turner well may notice he was wearing a different Astros hat than usual.

Despite it not being his best one, he has his superstitious reasons for not taking it off.

“I have several Astros caps, obviously, and some of them are work caps and some are going out on the town caps,” he said. “My wife gets onto me sometimes when some of my work caps get to looking pretty bad, and this one’s not in really good shape but I started wearing it in July and man they got on a roll so obviously the cap had to stay.”

With all this hype, good barbeque, and a local Astros museum, there is no other experience like it.

“Well all I can say is go ‘Stros,” said Turner.