Gladewater Rodeo canceled for first time in event history

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) The Gladewater Roundup Rodeo has been canceled for the first time in the event’s history.

According to the rodeo association’s Facebook page, despite Governor Abbott’s announcement Monday, this year’s event will not be possible.

“This has been a heart-breaking decision. It’s been our hope all along to move forward with this year’s rodeo. But we now feel it is in the best interest of participants, fans, vendors, sponsors, and volunteers to cancel this year’s event at this time. Primarily, the decision is based on concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus and public safety, and the second issue is that we are only allowed to accommodate a 25% crowd capacity. The loss of revenue would be detrimental to the financial future of this great institution.” Chris Thompson, Gladewater Rodeo Association President

The new restrictions under Phase 2 of opening Texas, rodeos would have to operate at a 25% occupancy.

“Spectators are allowed, provided that indoor venues limit the number of spectators to no more than 25% of the total listed occupancy of the venue, and outdoor venues may operate at up to 25% of the normal operating limits as determined by the facility owner. Six feet of separation between individuals not within the same household should be maintained to the extent feasible. To the extent the rodeo or equestrian event has spectators, the person sponsoring the event must ensure that ingress and egress from the venue allows for 6 feet of social distancing between individuals on entering and exiting the venue. Larger gatherings that include a rodeo or equestrian event, such as a county fair, are not authorized at time.”

This is the first time in the rodeo’s 82 year history it’s had to be canceled.

Thompson added, “We thank everyone for their support throughout this difficult period, and we look forward to welcoming East Texas back when the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo returns in June 2021.”

Any purchased rodeo tickets will be refunded.