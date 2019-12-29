Gladewater man arrested after leading law enforcement in chase in stolen vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Gladewater man is in the Gregg County Jail after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen car Saturday night.

Preston Ryan Bradford, 29, is accused of stealing a vehicle in Gladewater and then leading Longview Police and DPS officers on a chase just after 7:30 p.m.

Bradford was stopped and arrested without incident by DPS troopers at Hwy 80 and Loop 281 in Longview just after 8 p.m.

He is being held in the Gregg County Jail on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest/detention. His bonds total $40,000.

No injuries were reported.