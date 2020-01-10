Gilmer’s head coach Matt Turner announces retirement

GILMER, Texas (KETK) When the Gilmer Buckeyes take the field next season, it will be with a new head man in charge.

On Friday afternoon, head coach and Athletic Director Matt Turner announced his retirement.

He has been employed by the district for 17 years, the past 5 in his current position.

Turner has been in education for 38 years.

He began serving children in Marked Tree, Arkansas and has served in three Texas Schools during his career: Marshall, Jacksonville, and Gilmer.

During his coaching career, he has helped lead teams to 4 football state championships and one track state championship.

Gilmer ISD released a statement saying:

“Coach Turner has a passion for building young men into men of character. He has guided and molded countless children and coaches during his service. Coach Turner’s foundation of that guidance is an open demonstration of his faith in Christ. We wish him the best as he begins this new phase of his life.” RICK ALBRITTON, SUPERINTENDENT