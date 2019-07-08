Gilmer rescue facility continues care of malnourished horses seized in June

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Safe Haven Equine Rescue is continuing to rehabilitate over 150 horses that were seized by the Camp County Sheriff’s Office back on June 27.

According to a statement from the facility, the horses are receiving fresh hay every two hours and have a constant supply of water.

They are looking to repair the hooves, but it is a slow process due to their horrific conditions.

A warrant was served back on June 27 to seize the horses due to concerns about how they were being treated.

They appeared to be suffering from malnourishment and a lack of veterinary care. Most of them appeared severely underweight, and many had been kept in overcrowded pens.

The Humane Society of the United States, in conjunction with Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Retirement Home, assists Camp County Sheriff’s Office with the rescue of more than 150 horses from an alleged cruelty situation on Thursday, June 27th, 2019 in Camp County, Texas.

The Camp County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Humane Society of the United States after concerns about the welfare of animals on the property were raised.

“It is gut-wrenching for our team to see so many horses suffering from deprivation of their most basic needs.” Jessica Johnson, Director of Animal Crimes for the Humane Society of the United States.